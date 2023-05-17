The Foo Fighters To Host A Streaming Event On Sunday, Promising A ‘Few Surprises’

(CelebrityAccess) — The Foo Fighters announced plans to host a free global streaming event on Sunday night that will feature performances of the band’s music and behind the scenes footage of the creation project for their upcoming album and tour.

The stream, which is titled Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts, kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern and will be available on demand through May 24th. While the stream is free, registration is required and fans can sign up through Veeps.

During the stream, the Foos promise to debut some new music from their forthcoming album, which will be the band’s first since the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.

They also promise fans who tune in “a few surprises” which may include naming the band’s new drummer ahead of the launch of their upcoming tour at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion next week. Hawkins, who toured and performed with the Foo Fighters since the late 1990s, died unexpectedly while in tour in South America last year.