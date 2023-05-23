Gogol Bordello Release “United Strike Back” Charity Song for Ukraine Featuring Tre Cool, Jello Biafra and More

BAYONNE, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – International punk band Gogol Bordello, led by Ukrainian frontman Eugene Hütz, has filled rooms with energy since 1999. Today, Gogol Bordello and friends have released a collaborative single for charity, “United Strike Back,” out on Hütz’s label, Casa Gogol.

The track features punk and hardcore names such as Tre Cool (Green Day), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), Joe Lally (Fugazi / The Messthetics), Roger Miret (Agnostic Front), Monte Pittman (Ministry), Sasha (Kazka) and Puzzled Panther.

Hütz shares, “Here, living legends of punk and hardcore who always meant so much to me, come together to show their much-needed support for Ukrainian freedom fighters. The powerful punk anthem fights

against imperialism and dictatorship with a unifying cry of ‘That’s the way united people strike back. that’s the way your palace crumbles, the way the house of cards tumbles, the way the dictator’s story ends, as we stand with brothers, sisters, lovers and friends.’”

All proceeds from the charity single will go to Kind Deeds to help wounded Ukrainian defenders regain mobility with prosthetics.

The single’s release comes before Bordello’s European and US tour and the world premiere of VICE News original film, Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story, at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. Produced by actor Liev Schreiber, the documentary covers Eugene’s rise in the Kyiv underscene to NYC to a recent trail-blazing trip to Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

Listen to the single “United Strike Back” HERE and view Bordello’s tour dates HERE.