Punk in the Park Orange County Announces Lineup With Circle Jerks, Pennywise, Descendents And More

ORANGE COUNTY, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Punk in the Park returns to Oak Canyon Park bigger than ever on November 4 & 5, with a lineup led by SoCal punk legends Pennywise, Descendents, Circle Jerks and Goldfinger.

The initial lineup for Punk in the Park is as follows, with more to be announced:

Pennywise, Descendents, Circle Jerks, Goldfinger, The Suicide Machines, The Lawrence Arms, The Dwarves, Rotting Out, A Wilhelm Scream, The Queers, Deviates, We Are the Union, Good Guys in Black and Rundown Kreeps.

The OC festival is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP), and event producer Cameron Collins of BHHP said:

“It’s awesome to watch this festival grow and develop each year. Punk In The Park has quickly become one of the world’s most well-attended and celebrated punk rock festivals. Pennywise was the first band I ever approached about this festival, and they’ve been such amazing supporters and friends…I am so stoked to have them back! Descendents…I mean, does it get any better? This lineup is insane, TOP-TO-BOTTOM on both days. I can’t wait to drop the rest in the coming weeks. OH! I am also really excited to be bringing our buddies Vans on board this year, who will be out in force with their vert ramp, adding that extra oomph to the show that only they could.”

BHHP, one of the nation’s most respected craft beer and music festival producers, is known for its diverse beer-centric events and music festivals across the US, such as Punk in the Park, Sabroso Taco, Driftwood Country, The Brew Ha Ha, and more. In addition, the company has produced more than 160 festivals across several genres, including country, folk, reggae, rock, punk rock and more.

Last year’s music festival drew nearly 20,000 fans over two days for sets by Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, Face To Face, The Bouncing Souls, a surprise performance by The Vandals, and more.

Earlier this year, Punk In The Park Ventura debuted as a one-day event at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, with a lineup led by Pennywise and Suicidal Tendencies.

General Admission weekend tickets start at $120 (plus fees). VIP weekend tickets are also available and provide access to designated areas with shade, upgraded restrooms and a VIP Bar. In addition, General Admission and VIP tickets offer access to music performances and craft beer tasting from Noon to 3:00 PM (for 21+). Doors open at Noon each day for this all-ages event.