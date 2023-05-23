National Memorial Day Concert Announces Trace Adkins, Megan Hilty, JoDee Messina and More

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – The annual National Memorial Day Concert, presented by PBS, honors our country’s veterans, servicemen, servicewomen, and military families.

The concert’s focus is to unite the country in remembrance and appreciation of those who gave their lives for our nation and serves those who are grieving through the mission put forward by former President Abraham Lincoln, “Let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have born the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.”

Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise will host the National Memorial Day Concert. The concert has also announced JoDee Messina, Trace Adkins, S. Epatha Merkerson, John Slattery, Dule Hill, Yolanda Adams, Mary McCormack, The War and Treaty, Chosen Jacobs, Phillip Phillips, Megan Hilty and Jack Everly, along with the National Symphony Orchestra.

The program will include a tribute to Vietnam War POWs and Gold Star families, commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and remembrance of World War II.

The concert premieres on PBS Sunday (May 28) at 8 pm ET and will repeat the program at 9:30 pm ET. The concert is set to broadcast on PBS and around the world on the American Forces Network. It can also be streamed live via YouTube, the PBS app, and PBS.org.