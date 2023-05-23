The Canadian Sync Awards Announce Performers and Nominees

TORONTO, ONT (CelebrityAccess) – The Guild of Music Supervisors, Canada (GMSC) and Canadian Music Week (CMW) have revealed the nominees and performers for the 2023 Canadian Sync Awards.

Cody Partridge of Pear Tree Music Supervision leads the pack with six nominations, followed by Natasha Duprey with five nods.

The Canadian Sync Awards celebrates the craft of music supervision in filmed media in Canada, presenting 15 awards with eight categories voted on by the public. Voting is open now until midnight on June 2.

The awards are set to take place Thursday (June 8) at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto and will include performances by Preston Pablo, Milk & Bone and Adria Kain.

The awards will also feature “The Huey” award, honoring legendary music supervisor David Hayman, who passed away in May 2020. “The Huey” includes a $1,500 honorarium and will be given to an aspiring music supervisor who has passion for the craft.

THE 2023 CANADIAN SYNC AWARDs PUBLIC VOTING NOMINEES ARE:

Best Sync – Sports Program or Sports Promo

2022 FIFA World Cup (France vs Argentina – Finals)

“Billie Eilish” by Armani White

Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge

Toronto Blue Jays – Restart: Next Level

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” Performed by Charlotte Day Wilson

Music Supervisor: Carson Illidge

2022/2023 IIHF World Jrs. of Hockey (Canada v. Czechia Finals Promo)

“Stereo” by The Watchmen

Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge

Hockey Night in Canada – Battle of Alberta

“Kickstart My Heart” by Motley Crue

Music Supervisor: Carson Illidge

Best Sync – Commercial

Apple AirPods 2022

“Voodoo” by Badshah, J Balvin, and Tainy

Music Supervisor: Everton Lewis, Jr

Ikea: Bring Home to Life

“Your Song” by Vapor Music ft. AHI

Music Supervisor: Heather Gardner

Kids Help Phone

“Oh, So Quiet” by Alexandra Petkovski

Music Supervisor: Christine Leslie

Kraft Peanut Butter

“It Must Have Been Love” by Roxette

Music Supervisor: Warren Bray

Sobey’s: Cloud Project

“Broken Sleep” by Agnes Obel

Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge

Best Sync – Scene, Feature or Documentary Film

Bloody Hell

“Fuck The Pain Away” by Peaches

Music Supervisor: Scotty Taylor

Bromates

“Lion Head” by Grand Analog

Music Supervisor: John Rowley

Champions

“Hey Ya!” by OUTKAST

Music Supervisor: Natasha Duprey

Door Mouse

“Bitch Theme” by Bratmobile

Music Supervisor: Dondrea Erauw

Fancy Dance

“Honour Song” by Ottertrail

Music Supervisor: Sean Mulligan, Victoria Beard

Best Sync – Soundtrack, Episodic Series (Drama)

Circuit Breakers (Season 1)

Music Supervisor: Michael Perlmutter

Let The Right One In (Season 1)

Music Supervisor: Natasha Duprey

Pretty Hard Cases (Season 3)

Music Supervisors: Mikaila Simmons, Michael Perlmutter

Snowpiercer (Season 3)

Music Supervisor: Natasha Duprey

Sort Of (Season 2)

Music Supervisor: Jody Colero

Best Sync – Soundtrack, Episodic Series (Comedy)

Acting Good (Season 1)

Music Supervisors: Heather Gardner, Telan Wong

Kids In The Hall (Season 1)

Music Supervisor: Natasha Duprey

Shoresy (Season 1)

Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge

Canada’s Drag Race (Season 3)

Music Supervisor: Asha Dillon

Workin’ Moms (Season 7)

Music Supervisor: Andrea Higgins

Best Sync – Soundtrack, TV Movie

A Picture of Her

Music Supervisors: Emma Lewicky, Hollie Sanders

Love Classified

Music Supervisor: Sian O’Byrne

Margaux

Music Supervisor: Valerie Biggin

Romance in Style

Music Supervisor: Valerie Biggin

Best Sync – Scene, Episodic Series (Drama or Comedy)

Moonshine

“Woodstock” by Joni Mitchell

Music Supervisors: Victoria Beard, Jody Colero

Pretty Hard Cases

“Praise You” by Fatboy Slim

Music Supervisors: Mikaila Simmons, Michael Perlmutter

Reginald the Vampire

“Total Eclipse Of the Heart” performed by The Cast

Music Supervisor: Valerie Biggin

Shoresy

“True Love” by Tobias Jesso Jr.

Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge

Workin’ Moms

“Listen To The Music” by The Doobie Brothers

Music Supervisor: Andrea Higgins

Best Sync – Soundtrack, Feature or Documentary Film

Bandit

Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge

Bloody Hell

Music Supervisor: Scotty Taylor

Brother

Music Supervisor: Jody Colero

Champions

Music Supervisor: Natasha Duprey

Fancy Dance

Music Supervisors: Sean Mulligan, Victoria Beard

The nominees for the 2023 Canadian Sync Awards voted on by the Guild of Music Supervisors Canada are:

Sync Artist or Songwriter of the Year

Alessia Cara

Charlotte Day Wilson

FJØRA

Milk & Bone

Tanya Tagaq

Best Sync Team – Sync Agency

Bank Robber Music

Secret Road

Sorelle Sound

Terrorbird

The Greater Goods Co.

Best Sync Team – Indie Record Label

Arts & Crafts Productions

Cadence Music Group

Dine Alone Records

Nettwerk Music Group

Six Shooter Records

Best Sync Team – Major Record Label

Sony Music Sync Shop

Universal Music Canada

Warner Music Canada

Best Sync Team – Indie Music Publisher

Cymba Music Publishing

peermusic Canada

Primary Wave

Red Brick Songs

Third Side Music

Best Sync Team – Major Music Publisher

BMG Rights Management

Kobalt Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music Publishing

Warner Chappell Music