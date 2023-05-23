Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Artist News AWARDS & BENEFITS Breaking News Industry News International News
The Canadian Sync Awards Announce Performers and Nominees

The Canadian Sync Awards Announce Performers and Nominees

Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
17 0

TORONTO, ONT (CelebrityAccess) – The Guild of Music Supervisors, Canada (GMSC) and Canadian Music Week (CMW) have revealed the nominees and performers for the 2023 Canadian Sync Awards.

Cody Partridge of Pear Tree Music Supervision leads the pack with six nominations, followed by Natasha Duprey with five nods.

The Canadian Sync Awards celebrates the craft of music supervision in filmed media in Canada, presenting 15 awards with eight categories voted on by the public. Voting is open now until midnight on June 2.

The awards are set to take place Thursday (June 8) at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto and will include performances by Preston Pablo, Milk & Bone and Adria Kain.

The awards will also feature “The Huey” award, honoring legendary music supervisor David Hayman, who passed away in May 2020. “The Huey” includes a $1,500 honorarium and will be given to an aspiring music supervisor who has passion for the craft.

THE 2023 CANADIAN SYNC AWARDs PUBLIC VOTING NOMINEES ARE:

Best Sync – Sports Program or Sports Promo

2022 FIFA World Cup (France vs Argentina – Finals)
“Billie Eilish” by Armani White
Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge

Toronto Blue Jays – Restart: Next Level
“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” Performed by Charlotte Day Wilson
Music Supervisor: Carson Illidge


2022/2023 IIHF World Jrs. of Hockey (Canada v. Czechia Finals Promo)
“Stereo” by The Watchmen
Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge

Hockey Night in Canada – Battle of Alberta
“Kickstart My Heart” by Motley Crue
Music Supervisor: Carson Illidge

Best Sync – Commercial

Apple AirPods 2022
“Voodoo” by Badshah, J Balvin, and Tainy
Music Supervisor: Everton Lewis, Jr

Ikea: Bring Home to Life
“Your Song” by Vapor Music ft. AHI
Music Supervisor: Heather Gardner

Kids Help Phone
“Oh, So Quiet” by Alexandra Petkovski
Music Supervisor: Christine Leslie

Kraft Peanut Butter
“It Must Have Been Love” by Roxette
Music Supervisor: Warren Bray

Sobey’s: Cloud Project
“Broken Sleep” by Agnes Obel
Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge

Best Sync – Scene, Feature or Documentary Film


Bloody Hell
“Fuck The Pain Away” by Peaches
Music Supervisor: Scotty Taylor

Bromates
“Lion Head” by Grand Analog
Music Supervisor: John Rowley 

Champions
“Hey Ya!” by OUTKAST
Music Supervisor: Natasha Duprey

Door Mouse
“Bitch Theme” by Bratmobile
Music Supervisor: Dondrea Erauw

Fancy Dance
“Honour Song” by Ottertrail
Music Supervisor: Sean Mulligan, Victoria Beard

Best Sync – Soundtrack, Episodic Series (Drama)

Circuit Breakers (Season 1)
Music Supervisor: Michael Perlmutter

Let The Right One In (Season 1)
Music Supervisor: Natasha Duprey

Pretty Hard Cases (Season 3)
Music Supervisors: Mikaila Simmons, Michael Perlmutter


Snowpiercer (Season 3)
Music Supervisor: Natasha Duprey

Sort Of (Season 2)
Music Supervisor: Jody Colero

Best Sync – Soundtrack, Episodic Series (Comedy)

Acting Good (Season 1)
Music Supervisors: Heather Gardner, Telan Wong

Kids In The Hall (Season 1)
Music Supervisor:  Natasha Duprey

Shoresy (Season 1)
Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge

Canada’s Drag Race (Season 3)
Music Supervisor: Asha Dillon

Workin’ Moms (Season 7)
Music Supervisor: Andrea Higgins

Best Sync – Soundtrack, TV Movie

A Picture of Her
Music Supervisors: Emma Lewicky, Hollie Sanders

Love Classified
Music Supervisor: Sian O’Byrne

Margaux
Music Supervisor: Valerie Biggin

Romance in Style
Music Supervisor: Valerie Biggin

Best Sync – Scene, Episodic Series (Drama or Comedy)

Moonshine
“Woodstock” by Joni Mitchell
Music Supervisors: Victoria Beard, Jody Colero

Pretty Hard Cases
“Praise You” by Fatboy Slim
Music Supervisors: Mikaila Simmons, Michael Perlmutter

Reginald the Vampire
“Total Eclipse Of the Heart” performed by The Cast
Music Supervisor: Valerie Biggin

Shoresy
“True Love” by Tobias Jesso Jr.
Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge

Workin’ Moms
“Listen To The Music” by The Doobie Brothers
Music Supervisor: Andrea Higgins 

Best Sync – Soundtrack, Feature or Documentary Film

Bandit
Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge

Bloody Hell
Music Supervisor: Scotty Taylor

Brother
Music Supervisor: Jody Colero

Champions
Music Supervisor: Natasha Duprey

Fancy Dance
Music Supervisors: Sean Mulligan, Victoria Beard

The nominees for the 2023 Canadian Sync Awards voted on by the Guild of Music Supervisors Canada are:

Sync Artist or Songwriter of the Year
Alessia Cara
Charlotte Day Wilson
FJØRA
Milk & Bone
Tanya Tagaq

Best Sync Team – Sync Agency
Bank Robber Music
Secret Road
Sorelle Sound
Terrorbird
The Greater Goods Co.

Best Sync Team – Indie Record Label
Arts & Crafts Productions
Cadence Music Group
Dine Alone Records
Nettwerk Music Group
Six Shooter Records

Best Sync Team – Major Record Label
Sony Music Sync Shop
Universal Music Canada
Warner Music Canada

Best Sync Team – Indie Music Publisher
Cymba Music Publishing
peermusic Canada
Primary Wave
Red Brick Songs
Third Side Music

Best Sync Team – Major Music Publisher
BMG Rights Management
Kobalt Music Publishing
Sony Music Publishing
Universal Music Publishing
Warner Chappell Music

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now