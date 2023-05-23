The Canadian Sync Awards Announce Performers and Nominees

TORONTO, ONT (CelebrityAccess) – The Guild of Music Supervisors, Canada (GMSC) and Canadian Music Week (CMW) have revealed the nominees and performers for the 2023 Canadian Sync Awards.
Cody Partridge of Pear Tree Music Supervision leads the pack with six nominations, followed by Natasha Duprey with five nods.
The Canadian Sync Awards celebrates the craft of music supervision in filmed media in Canada, presenting 15 awards with eight categories voted on by the public. Voting is open now until midnight on June 2.
The awards are set to take place Thursday (June 8) at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto and will include performances by Preston Pablo, Milk & Bone and Adria Kain.
The awards will also feature “The Huey” award, honoring legendary music supervisor David Hayman, who passed away in May 2020. “The Huey” includes a $1,500 honorarium and will be given to an aspiring music supervisor who has passion for the craft.
THE 2023 CANADIAN SYNC AWARDs PUBLIC VOTING NOMINEES ARE:
Best Sync – Sports Program or Sports Promo
2022 FIFA World Cup (France vs Argentina – Finals)
“Billie Eilish” by Armani White
Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge
Toronto Blue Jays – Restart: Next Level
“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” Performed by Charlotte Day Wilson
Music Supervisor: Carson Illidge
2022/2023 IIHF World Jrs. of Hockey (Canada v. Czechia Finals Promo)
“Stereo” by The Watchmen
Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge
Hockey Night in Canada – Battle of Alberta
“Kickstart My Heart” by Motley Crue
Music Supervisor: Carson Illidge
Best Sync – Commercial
Apple AirPods 2022
“Voodoo” by Badshah, J Balvin, and Tainy
Music Supervisor: Everton Lewis, Jr
Ikea: Bring Home to Life
“Your Song” by Vapor Music ft. AHI
Music Supervisor: Heather Gardner
Kids Help Phone
“Oh, So Quiet” by Alexandra Petkovski
Music Supervisor: Christine Leslie
Kraft Peanut Butter
“It Must Have Been Love” by Roxette
Music Supervisor: Warren Bray
Sobey’s: Cloud Project
“Broken Sleep” by Agnes Obel
Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge
Best Sync – Scene, Feature or Documentary Film
Bloody Hell
“Fuck The Pain Away” by Peaches
Music Supervisor: Scotty Taylor
Bromates
“Lion Head” by Grand Analog
Music Supervisor: John Rowley
Champions
“Hey Ya!” by OUTKAST
Music Supervisor: Natasha Duprey
Door Mouse
“Bitch Theme” by Bratmobile
Music Supervisor: Dondrea Erauw
Fancy Dance
“Honour Song” by Ottertrail
Music Supervisor: Sean Mulligan, Victoria Beard
Best Sync – Soundtrack, Episodic Series (Drama)
Circuit Breakers (Season 1)
Music Supervisor: Michael Perlmutter
Let The Right One In (Season 1)
Music Supervisor: Natasha Duprey
Pretty Hard Cases (Season 3)
Music Supervisors: Mikaila Simmons, Michael Perlmutter
Snowpiercer (Season 3)
Music Supervisor: Natasha Duprey
Sort Of (Season 2)
Music Supervisor: Jody Colero
Best Sync – Soundtrack, Episodic Series (Comedy)
Acting Good (Season 1)
Music Supervisors: Heather Gardner, Telan Wong
Kids In The Hall (Season 1)
Music Supervisor: Natasha Duprey
Shoresy (Season 1)
Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge
Canada’s Drag Race (Season 3)
Music Supervisor: Asha Dillon
Workin’ Moms (Season 7)
Music Supervisor: Andrea Higgins
Best Sync – Soundtrack, TV Movie
A Picture of Her
Music Supervisors: Emma Lewicky, Hollie Sanders
Love Classified
Music Supervisor: Sian O’Byrne
Margaux
Music Supervisor: Valerie Biggin
Romance in Style
Music Supervisor: Valerie Biggin
Best Sync – Scene, Episodic Series (Drama or Comedy)
Moonshine
“Woodstock” by Joni Mitchell
Music Supervisors: Victoria Beard, Jody Colero
Pretty Hard Cases
“Praise You” by Fatboy Slim
Music Supervisors: Mikaila Simmons, Michael Perlmutter
Reginald the Vampire
“Total Eclipse Of the Heart” performed by The Cast
Music Supervisor: Valerie Biggin
Shoresy
“True Love” by Tobias Jesso Jr.
Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge
Workin’ Moms
“Listen To The Music” by The Doobie Brothers
Music Supervisor: Andrea Higgins
Best Sync – Soundtrack, Feature or Documentary Film
Bandit
Music Supervisor: Cody Partridge
Bloody Hell
Music Supervisor: Scotty Taylor
Brother
Music Supervisor: Jody Colero
Champions
Music Supervisor: Natasha Duprey
Fancy Dance
Music Supervisors: Sean Mulligan, Victoria Beard
The nominees for the 2023 Canadian Sync Awards voted on by the Guild of Music Supervisors Canada are:
Sync Artist or Songwriter of the Year
Alessia Cara
Charlotte Day Wilson
FJØRA
Milk & Bone
Tanya Tagaq
Best Sync Team – Sync Agency
Bank Robber Music
Secret Road
Sorelle Sound
Terrorbird
The Greater Goods Co.
Best Sync Team – Indie Record Label
Arts & Crafts Productions
Cadence Music Group
Dine Alone Records
Nettwerk Music Group
Six Shooter Records
Best Sync Team – Major Record Label
Sony Music Sync Shop
Universal Music Canada
Warner Music Canada
Best Sync Team – Indie Music Publisher
Cymba Music Publishing
peermusic Canada
Primary Wave
Red Brick Songs
Third Side Music
Best Sync Team – Major Music Publisher
BMG Rights Management
Kobalt Music Publishing
Sony Music Publishing
Universal Music Publishing
Warner Chappell Music