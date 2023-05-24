Fetty Wap Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Cocaine Conspiracy

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Fetty Wap, the New Jersey rapper who made a name for himself with hits such as “Trap Queen,” and “My Way,” has been sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring.

Fetty, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was one of six people charged in connection with conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of illicit drugs, including heroin and fentanyl.

During a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Judge Joanna Seybert at the federal court in Central Islip, N.Y., hit Fetty with a six-year stint in prison, one year longer than the mandatory minimum sentence.

“These defendants ran a multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization with Suffolk County as their home base,” stated Timothy D. Sini, District Attorney for Suffolk County while announcing the charges in October 2021. “They were wholesale drug dealers who pumped massive quantities of narcotics into our communities. As our investigation revealed, they would frequently use cutting agents to process just one of those kilograms of drugs into as many as four even before it was distributed to lower-level dealers, so the magnitude of this operation was enormous. Thanks to law enforcement’s efforts, this prolific supply chain has been cut off. I thank the Eastern District for partnering with my Office to prosecute these individuals and hold them accountable.”

Fetty has been in custody since August when his bail was revoked following a Facetime call where prosecutors alleged that he displayed a firearm and threatened to kill someone.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.