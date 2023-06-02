Ezekiel Lewis Promoted to President of Epic Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Ezekiel Lewis has been promoted to President of Epic Records. He will continue to report to Epic Records’ Chairwomen and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sylvia Rhone.

Lewis will lead the A&R division while helping run the day-to-day operations of the Sony Music Group-owned label. Lewis has served as the company’s Executive Vice President (EVP) and Head of A&R since 2020.

Throughout his career, Lewis has worked with artists including 21 Savage, Black Eyed Peas, Future, GIVEON, Madison Beer, Meghan Trainor, Zara Larsson and more.

Before joining Epic in 2017, Lewis was SVP of A&R at Motown Records for six years. During his stint, he worked with artists including Ne-Yo, Erykah Badu, Lil Yachty and more.

In 2010, Lewis founded Bar Music Group, a music publishing company responsible for a roster of successful songwriters and producers whose work spanned projects by Chris Brown, Future, Trey Songz and many others.

A musician in his own right since high school, Lewis signed with David Foster’s 143 Records. In 2004, Lewis co-founded The Clutch, a collective of songwriter-producers responsible for hits by Omarion, Ciara, Britney Spears, Timbaland and more.

Rhone said: “Having been a hit songwriter and producer for many years, Zeke brings an invaluable understanding of the artist’s creative journey. His knowledge and experience of the inner workings of the music industry give him an immeasurable edge to drive key business conversations while staying true to his A&R roots.”