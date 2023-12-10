Entertainment Lineup Announced For Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – ABC and Dick Clark Productions have announced its spectacular Hollywood lineup for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024, the nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration. Emmy Award-winning, television personality Jeannie Mai will lead the Hollywood festivities, which will feature a chart-topping roster of artists Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. The event will air live on ABC on Sunday (December 31) at 8 pm EST.

Notable Highlights

Danish dance-pop group Aqua is set to perform hits “Barbie Girl” and “Doctor Jones,” both from the three-time certified platinum 1997 album Aquarium. This year, Aqua has nearly 30 million Spotify monthly listeners, two Grammy nods for “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, and their first U.S. tour.

Rapper/singer Doechii has an impressive 6.5 billion global streams and will perform “What It Is” and “Persuasive.”

Multi-award-winning pop singer Ellie Goulding marks a decade since her first No. 1 hit single, “Burn,” with a three-song performance that will also include Grammy-nominated single “Miracle” and “Midnight Dreams” from her latest album, Higher Than Heaven.

Green Day will take the stage with three career-spanning sets celebrating a massive year ahead. The five-time Grammy winners will be ripping through “Basket Case” and “Welcome to Paradise” off of their breakout album Dookie, which celebrates its 30th anniversary next year, “American Idiot” and “Holiday” from American Idiot, which celebrates an anniversary of its own turning 20 in 2024. Plus, they will unveil the live debut of the song “Dilemma” from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ new album Saviors, out January 19, before the East Bay punks headlining stadiums globally throughout next summer.

Multi-hyphenate artist Janelle Monáe will perform “Champagne Shit” and “Haute” from her recent Grammy-nominated album The Age of Pleasure.

International touring dance music duo Loud Luxury, acclaimed DJs/producers Two Friends, and Grammy-nominated powerhouse Bebe Rexha will perform their chart-topping hit “If Only I.”

Multi-platinum-selling and multi-award-winning actor/rapper Ludacris will celebrate ten years since the release of his chart-topping single “Stand Up,” with an exceptional performance of the 2003 hit as part of a multi-song performance medley. His latest project, Dashing Through The Snow, is now streaming on Disney+.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Lifetime Achievement honoree Nile Rodgers and Chic will perform his penned classics “Le Freak,” – the biggest-selling single in the history of Atlantic Records – “Get Lucky,” – the Daft Punk classic – as well as “Everybody Dance” and “Good Times,” which sparked the advent of Hip-Hop, with “Rapper’s Delight.”

Singer-Rapper Paul Russell will perform his viral smash single “Lil Boo Thang,” which has garnered over 160 million total streams, charted top 10 on Top 40 radio, and number one on iTunes’ Pop Chart.

Platinum-selling band Thirty Seconds to Mars will rock the stage with a performance of “The Kill” from their certified double platinum album A Beautiful Lie, plus recent alternative No. 1 song “Stuck” and newest single “Seasons,” from their latest album It’s The End Of The World, But It’s A Beautiful Day. The band’s Seasons World Tour 2024 kicks off March 15in Latin America.

In his 19th year as host, Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight alongside global superstar Rita Ora live from Times Square. The show’s Spanish-language countdown will again broadcast from Puerto Rico with multi-talented actress, singer, and TV presenter Dayanara Torres as co-host. The New Year’s bash will occur on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at Distrito T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s leading entertainment and nightlife complex.

The broadcast marks its 52nd year and celebrates the year’s very best in music with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances, America’s favorite personalities, and a look at New Year’s celebrations around the globe.