2 Chainz Sent To Hospital After Miami Car Crash

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – 2 Chainz was rushed to the hospital after being involved in an early morning car crash on Saturday (December 9) in Miami, FL. The rapper (46) shared a video from his official Instagram (IG) account on Saturday, which was taken from the back of an ambulance while he was being loaded on a stretcher.

2 Chainz, born Tauheed Epps, could be seen being helped by a firefighter as he showed what may be his severely damaged vehicle on the side of the highway. He was in Miami for Art Basel at the time of the crash. The Florida Highway Patrol released a statement to People stating the vehicles in the accident were a 2016 Mercedes, a 2013 Nissan and a 2010 Toyota. They also said there were no fatalities, and at least one adult male was transported to an area hospital.

TMZ reports that 2 Chainz is in stable condition, and he was struck on I-95 before exiting the highway – coming from the local strip club Booby Trap. Additionally, TMZ reports that police suspect that the other driver may have been under the influence.

The rapper was promoting his new collaborative album with Lil Wayne, Welcome 2 Collegrove, a follow-up to ColleGrove, released in 2016.