Bandcamp Adds ‘Discover’ – A New Way To Shop For Indie Music And Merch

Hypebot
(HYPEBOT) – Bandcamp has added Discover, a new way to search for vinyl, CDs, cassettes, and merchandise on the popular Indie platform.

The update is the first since a messy late September sale of Bandcamp by Epic Games to Songtradr, which included massive layoffs and accusations of union busting.

Users can now explore Bandcamp by genre, category, or artist location: “Want to buy a t-shirt to support your favorite Florida death metal band, or explore the latest alternative coming out of Singapore? Discover will help you navigate the hundreds of thousands of releases and merch items on Bandcamp to find exactly what you’re looking for.”

Bandcamp says they’ll also be upgrading the ability to create more specific searches by combining genres.

Artists & Labels: How To Help Fans “Discover” Your Music

Bandcamp recommends that artists and labels:

Check out Bandcamp Discover here.

