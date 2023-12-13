Bandcamp Adds ‘Discover’ – A New Way To Shop For Indie Music And Merch

(HYPEBOT) – Bandcamp has added Discover, a new way to search for vinyl, CDs, cassettes, and merchandise on the popular Indie platform.

The update is the first since a messy late September sale of Bandcamp by Epic Games to Songtradr, which included massive layoffs and accusations of union busting.

Users can now explore Bandcamp by genre, category, or artist location: “Want to buy a t-shirt to support your favorite Florida death metal band, or explore the latest alternative coming out of Singapore? Discover will help you navigate the hundreds of thousands of releases and merch items on Bandcamp to find exactly what you’re looking for.”

Bandcamp says they’ll also be upgrading the ability to create more specific searches by combining genres.

Artists & Labels: How To Help Fans “Discover” Your Music

Bandcamp recommends that artists and labels:

Choose a featured track you want potential new fans to hear first when your releases appear on the Discover page.

Select a genre on your profile, and tag all of your releases. You’re more likely to show up in the search results of your future fans by doing this.

List all your merchandise on Bandcamp to reach our community of millions of music fans who want to support artists and labels directly.

Add enticing photos of your merch – items with great images tend to sell best.

Check out Bandcamp Discover here.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.