Barry Weiss Launches New Publishing Venture In Partnership With Sony Music Publishing – Bossy Songs

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Music industry veteran Barry Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of music labels RECORDS and RECORDS Nashville (in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment [SME]), has launched Bossy Songs.

Bossy Songs (formerly TwentySeven Music Publishing) is a new publishing venture in partnership with SME. The new publishing venture has also announced its first official signing, Los Angeles-based songwriter/producer Dan Gleyzer.

Bossy Songs says that Gleyzer has been “instrumental” in releases ranging from superstar acts BTS and Meghan Trainor to breakthrough artists CIL and Rowan Drake.

Gleyzer’s songwriting credits include the songs “Yet To Come” by BTS and CIL’s viral single “One More Shot.”

His credits include releases by AJ Mitchell (including Top 40 single “Stop”), Natalie Jane, Grace Vanderwaal and Annika Wells, among others.

Other writers/producers on the Bossy Songs/TwentySeven Music Publishing roster include Michael Sonier (Noah Cyrus, Maggie Rogers), Cody Tarpley (Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown) and IDA (Alan Walker, Sigala).

“We are thrilled to be launching Bossy Songs to help bolster some of the incredible songwriters working across the music spectrum today,” said Bossy Songs CEO and Founder Weiss. “With our partners at Sony Music Publishing, we are excited to move forward in working with a diverse range of songwriters and producers and support their creative visions. Dan Gleyzer’s outstanding musical skill set exemplifies the genre-spanning talent that the team at Bossy Songs is looking forward to collaborating with and introducing to music fans and artists alike.”

RECORDS was established in 2015 through a partnership between Weiss and SME. The label is headquartered in New York City, and its roster includes artists such as Noah Cyrus, Nelly, and Matt Stell.