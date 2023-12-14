A Constellation Of Country Stars Help To Raise Money To Support Police Officers Injured In The Line Of Duty

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Some of the biggest names in country music have joined forces to support the Las Vegas-based national law enforcement organization The Wounded Blue, which helps improve the lives of injured and disabled officers.

George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Kid Rock, Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Chris Young, Jamey Johnson, The Oak Ridge Boys, Aaron Lewis, Gabby Barrett have all pledged their time to autograph multiple Epiphone acoustic guitars which will be used to help raise funds for the cause.

The signed guitars can be purchased by fans, corporate partners, or supporters of law enforcement for $1,000 a piece at https://www.guitars4cops.com.

“I feel that, as an entertainer, I am fortunate to be surrounded by great people that wear a badge and protect us, allowing me to travel and perform without being in fear on a daily basis,” says Richard Sterban of The Oak Ridge Boys. “We can’t do enough for those that risk their lives to protect and serve. If signing a few guitars to help raise money is what I need to do, then that is and was the easiest part of my day.”