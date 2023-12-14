The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra And Music & Event Management Reveal Plans For A Major New Amphitheater For Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (CelebrityAccess) — Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and their subsidiary, regional event producers Music & Event Management, Inc. (MEMI) are teaming up to build a brand new state-of-the-art entertainment campus with an eye towards bringing major touring artists to the market.

As part of the deal, the two organizations announced the acquisition of all assets of Coney Island Inc., a former water park located on the banks of the Ohio River in Cincinnati, Ohio, approximately 10 miles east of the downtown area in Anderson Township. According to the two organizations, the planned venue will complement the existing venues on the live music campus, including Riverbend and PNC Pavilion.

The property will be used to develop a $118 million amphitheater with cutting-edge production and scalable capacity, including both seated and standing areas for fans.

“We are building a new home for live music events that will offer a mesmerizing fusion of cutting-edge technology and architectural significance,” Jonathan Martin, CSO President said. “This new development will usher in the future of the music industry, and we are proud to be leading the next step in the same way Riverbend changed the face of live music in our community 40 years ago when it opened. Now, with CSO’s historic success with Riverbend and PNC Pavilion, we are creating an expanded music, arts, and entertainment campus for the region to drive artistic excellence and innovation as well as the local economy.”

“It will be designed to maximize all components of live outdoor music events. We will attract a wider array of the live music industry’s most sought-after artists — as well as larger-scale shows — with a larger seating capacity, modern amenities, state-of-the-art sound systems and lighting, and first-class VIP and patron spaces,” added Mike Smith, CSO CEO.

MEMI also operates Riverbend Music Center, PNC Pavilion, Taft Theatre and Taft Ballroom, Rose Music Center at the Heights, the Andrew J Brady Music Center, and the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park and has welcomed more than 17 million fans to its venues.

Additional details about the new amphitheater, including design plans and an opening date will be announced in the coming months, the two organizations said.