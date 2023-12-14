Trevor Noah Returns As Host For The 2024 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, the Recording Academy announced that the Award-winning comedian and former host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, will return as the host the 2024 Grammys.

The 2024 edition of Grammys will be the 4th consecutive year that Noah has hosted the venerable awards show after hosting the Grammys in from 2021 to 20213.

In November, the Recording Academy revealed the nominees for the next year’s Grammys, including the artists vying for for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. This year’s leading nominees include SZA (nine nominations), Phoebe Bridgers (seven), Victoria Monét (six), and producer Serban Ghenea (six).

The 66th GRAMMY Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are executive producers.

The Grammy Awards will take place on February 4th at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live via the CBS Television network and via streaming, including the Paramount+ service and will be available live for streaming customers with the Showtime addon.