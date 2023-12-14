Patti Smith Cancels Multiple Shows After She Is Hospitalized In Italy

MILAN (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Patti Smith was forced to cancel multiple upcoming shows in Italy after she was briefly hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition.

Smith, who is 76, broke the news to fans via social media, sharing an image of herself with care providers along with a note announcing the cancellations.

“This is thanking all at the hospital for their help and guidance. I am so sorry that we had to cancel concerts in Bologna and Venice. I will return to fulfill my happy obligations,” Smith wrote in the Instagram post.

“This is also to thank all the medical teams globally, who attend to the people’s needs, especially those altruistically serving under fire, all healers, physicians, nurses, attendants. Also I want to thank everyone for sending messages of love and concern. I am resting, as the doctor ordered, grateful to have had such care, though being painfully aware that many are not so fortunate,” she added.

Affected shows include September 12th at Duse in Bologna, and Malibran in Venice on December 14th.