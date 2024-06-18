Emerging Country Music Artist Dasha Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Described as both reflective and captivating, artist and songwriter Dasha is making waves in the music industry. Passionate about sharing her true story, she has just released her debut country album, What Happens Now? The album’s “Austin” highlight has gone viral, drawing millions to the energetic line dance accompanying the track. Dasha’s soft yet daring vocals and unapologetic style have over 25 million streams to her name.

This year has been a landmark one for Dasha. Her tracks have reached major country playlists, with “Austin” climbing to No. 4 on Spotify’s Viral Top 50 Charts. She’s been featured on the cover of Spotify’s Young and Free playlist, and her music is also highlighted on New Boots, Pop Rising, Apple Music’s A Little Bit Country, and Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Country and Hits Different. These platforms have helped her connect with fans nationwide as she embarks on this new chapter in her career.

Dasha’s music resonates with authenticity, raw emotion, and a genuine reflection of her personal experiences. Growing up in San Luis Obispo, CA, she was surrounded by the sounds of country, folk, and Americana music, which shaped her artistry. Over time, she built a dedicated following on TikTok.

Performing at the Grand Ole Opry House is a dream for any country artist, and on Saturday (June 15), Dasha joined the ranks of legendary performers on this iconic stage. The Opry, known for its rich history and tradition, welcomed Dasha as she performed her debut.

Before stepping onto the stage, Dasha told Holler, “I’m just soaking in how much history is happening right now. The fact that they asked me to be a part of the Grand Ole Opry means this place has so much culture and history.” This moment is among the many achievements Dasha has celebrated this year, symbolizing her acceptance into the country music family.

She expressed her feelings backstage, saying, “It feels like a big pat on the back from the country industry… No, it feels like a warm hug. Being a country artist is such a tight community, which I think is one of the most beautiful things about the genre. It’s a whole family, and they’re just saying, ‘Come on in, girl. We love you, and we want you here.’ That’s the most special part about tonight. I feel welcomed and wanted, which is all you can ask for.”

Dasha’s Opry debut coincided with the first anniversary of the demo for “Austin” being sent to her label. Reflecting on a year filled with milestones, including performances at the 2024 CMT Awards and Jimmy Kimmel Live! and her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, Dasha’s journey has come full circle.

Kicking off her two-song set with a stripped-down version of “Austin,” the acoustic performance showcased a bluegrass twist with a banjo and fiddle. Her voice took center stage as the Opry audience sang along to what is quickly becoming a classic hit. Through tears, she shared, “In January, I had 100,000 monthly listeners, and now I have over 20 million, and it’s because of that song. For anyone out there chasing the dream like I was – like I am – don’t stop. It’ll happen.”

She followed with “Talk of the Town,” a track about small-town love. Dasha’s performance radiated star power, proving to the live audience and radio listeners that she’s not just a fleeting sensation but a lasting force in country music.