Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Names Elizabeth A. Morrison As Global Head Of Inclusion

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess)—Creative Artists Agency (CAA) announced this week that Elizabeth A. Morrison has been appointed as the Global Head of Inclusion, Recruiting, and Development. Morrison, who previously served as the Chief Diversity, Equity, and inclusion Officer and VP of Global Talent Management at Levi Strauss & Co., will spearhead CAA’s ongoing efforts to foster an inclusive and equitable workplace. She will operate from CAA’s Los Angeles office, guiding teams across all offices and divisions.

Morrison brings a wealth of experience to her new role, significantly contributing to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives at various major corporations. At Levi Strauss & Co., she launched groundbreaking career efficacy and talent development programs and published the company’s inaugural Global DE&I Impact Report.

Sherrie Sage Schwartz, CAA’s Chief Human Resources Officer, emphasized Morrison’s role in shaping the agency’s culture: “CAA’s company culture and employee experience are integral in the work we do in service of our clients. It is more important than ever to have engaging and equitable workplaces that support employees at all levels. As we continue to grow, Elizabeth’s leadership will be crucial for our colleagues globally.”

CAA Co-Chairman Richard Lovett echoed these sentiments, highlighting the strategic value of Morrison’s addition to the team: “We are thrilled to have Elizabeth join us. We always prioritize the development of our colleagues and an inclusive environment within our walls and beyond. Elizabeth’s professional experiences and expertise will further bolster CAA as a professional home where people of all backgrounds can be inspired daily, grow their careers, and best serve our clients.”

Morrison herself expressed her enthusiasm: “I have long admired CAA for its highly regarded focus on collaboration and community and for the agency’s deep and optimistic belief in what’s possible for employees and clients. I am passionate about championing experiences that allow individuals to present their full and best selves within the workplace. I look forward to joining my new partners on this ever-evolving journey.”

Before her tenure at Levi Strauss & Co., Morrison held significant roles at Live Nation, where she advanced the company’s DE&I efforts, secured a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, and achieved the Great Place to Work certification. Additionally, Morrison drove diversity and inclusion initiatives at The Campbell Soup Company and Comcast NBCUniversal, and she began her career in public relations with the American Red Cross.

This strategic move by CAA aligns with its commitment to enhancing the professional environment for its employees and ensuring that it remains a leader in supporting diverse talent within the entertainment industry. Morrison’s appointment marks another step in CAA’s journey toward fostering a more inclusive and dynamic workplace.