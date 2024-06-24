Buckeye Country Superfest Reports Record Attendance For 2024

COLUMBUS, OH (CelebrityAccess) — While many music festivals are struggling with ticket sales this year, Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, Ohio is apparently not one of them.

According to event organizers AEG Presents, the festival set attendance records this year after more than 127,000 country music fans turned out for two days of music from a lineup that included Zach Bryan, Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, Charles Wesley Godwin, 49 Winchester, and Levi Turner.

“The fans continue to show up and blow us away every year at Buckeye. We expected this year’s lineup to be exciting for everyone, but to add a second sold-out night and then set a two-day attendance record is incredible. We are already working hard on next year and can’t wait to deliver Ohio another boot stomping Superfest on June 21, 2025,” stated Buckeye Country Superfest Producer Jason Rogalewski.

“Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment is thrilled to continue building the Buckeye Country Superfest brand. What could be better than hosting some of music’s biggest stars in iconic Ohio Stadium? We love welcoming people from all over the country to this incredible event,” added Mike Gatto, Chief Operating Officer, Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment.

Buckeye Country Superfest will return on June 21, 2025.