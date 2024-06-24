Rimas Entertainment Names New Corporate Hires

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Rimas Entertainment is shaking up its leadership team with the appointment of Rodrigo Prichard as the new General Manager (GM) and Kristen Quintero-Garriga as the Vice President (VP) of Brand Partnerships for RIT.MO, its newly established creative consultancy and sales division. Effective July 1, these strategic hires signal a significant expansion for the powerhouse label known for representing global stars like Bad Bunny and expanding into diverse ventures beyond music.

Prichard brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at Universal Music Latin, where he served as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Legal and Business Affairs. In his new role as GM of Rimas Entertainment, Prichard will oversee operations across the label’s extensive portfolio, which includes music, sports, and philanthropic initiatives. Known for his legal acumen and role in securing some of the biggest deals in Latin music, Prichard is expected to guide Rimas through its next phase of growth and innovation.

Quintero-Garriga joins Prichard in this leadership expansion and steps in as VP of Brand Partnerships under RIT.MO. This newly formed division will serve as the creative consultancy and sales engine for Rimas and its affiliates. Quintero-Garriga’s role involves spearheading brand partnerships and driving marketing and innovative strategies for Rimas Entertainment and its associated entities, including Habibi, Rimas Sports, Fundación Rimas, and Rimas Nation.

With a strong background in market management, Quintero-Garriga previously held significant positions at Puma Energy LATAM and Burger King, where she developed a keen sense for building brand relationships and driving growth in competitive markets. Her expertise will be pivotal in transforming RIT.MO is a significant accelerator of marketing and creative resources, leveraging her extensive experience to benefit both Rimas’ internal and external clients.

Rimas Entertainment’s strategic move to strengthen its leadership team underscores its commitment to diversifying its influence beyond the music industry. Adding Prichard and Quintero-Garriga highlights Rimas’s vision of integrating innovative legal, business, and marketing strategies to support its expanding ventures.

Prichard’s legal background and successful track record in managing high-stakes deals position him to navigate the complexities of Rimas’s multifaceted operations. At the same time, Quintero-Garriga’s expertise in brand management and partnership development is set to enhance RIT.MO is a cornerstone of the company’s creative and marketing endeavors.

Rimas Entertainment continues to push boundaries within the Latin music scene and beyond, with significant contributions to sports and community initiatives through Rimas Sports and Fundación Rimas.