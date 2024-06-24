Virgin Music Group & Island Records Secure Deal With Carín León’s Socios Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Carín León, the dynamic regional Mexican artist known for his powerful voice and innovative cross-genre collaborations, has entered into a groundbreaking partnership with Virgin Music Group (VMG) and Island Records.

The unique agreement involves VMG and Island Records distributing and marketing León’s music under his label, Socios Music. VMG will handle distribution and marketing for the US Latin and global markets, while Island Records will focus on the US mainstream market. This comprehensive deal covers parts of León’s back catalog as well as future releases, including his latest album, Boca Chueca, Vol. 1. Released on May 30, Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 quickly climbed to No. 5 on the Billboard Regional Mexican Albums chart and No. 8 on the Top Latin Albums chart, solidifying León’s presence in the Latin music scene.

León’s success on the charts is remarkable, with 16 songs making it to Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, including three top 10 hits and six No. 1s on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart. His collaborations span major Mexican acts like Grupo Firme and pop artists like Maluma, Camilo, and Kany García. León’s crossover appeal is further evidenced by his ventures into the country music market, highlighted by his bilingual hit “The One (Pero No Como Yo)” with Kane Brown, which peaked at No. 46 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Reflecting on León’s rise, JT Myers and Nat Pastor, co-CEOs of Virgin Music Group, stated, “Carín León has established himself as one of the most exciting and creative artists in the world today. He has also assembled a world-class team around him, and we are already building upon the amazing work they’ve done throughout Carín’s incredible career.”

Justin Eshak and Imran Majid, Co-CEOs of Island Records, added, “Carín León is a true outlier. He transcends not only stylistic and sonic boundaries but also cultural boundaries. We’re thrilled to work with Carín and manager Jorge Juarez via this new partnership with Virgin Music Group and Socios Music.”

León’s partnership with his manager, Jorge Juárez, a seasoned concert promoter, has been pivotal in his career trajectory. Juárez has been instrumental in securing significant deals, including last year’s tour with AEG Live and a publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). This latest deal with VMG and Island is crucial in expanding León’s reach and impact in the music industry.

Juárez expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “We are proud to have assembled an incredibly collaborative team at Virgin Music Group and Island Records to work alongside us to take Carín’s career to even greater heights. We are already seeing huge benefits from this new partnership and are excited for the future.”

León will embark on the Boca Chueca Tour 2024 to support his new music, kicking off on July 22 in Paso Robles, CA. The tour will include significant stops in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston, and Toronto, culminating in a landmark performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Fans can look forward to an electrifying series of concerts from one of the most compelling voices in regional Mexican music.

For a complete list of tour dates and ticket information, visit here.