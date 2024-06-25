Dru Hill Signs For Casino Representation With UAA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Attractions Agency announced the signing of the Baltimore-based R&B group Dru Hill, who have signed with the agency for exclusive representation to the casino market.

Joel Brandes, the head of UAA’s casino division, and Chase Edward will act as responsible agents for Dru Hill.

Formed in Baltimore in 1992, Dru Hill established themselves as one of the leading R&B acts of their era, with hits such as “In My Bed,” “Never Make a Promise,” and “How Deep is Your Love.”

This year’s Dru Hill casino appearances have included MGM Northfield Park with a gross of over $100,000, Emerald Queen grossing $93,000, Motor City Detroit grossing $91,00, and a sold-out show at Morongo Casino & Resort, according to UAA.

Upcoming shows include the ’90s R&B Holiday Rewind Tour booked by Universal Attractions Agency.