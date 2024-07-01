ASM Global Expands Into Portugal With LX Factory Venue Operations

LISBON, PORTUGAL (vip-booking)—US Venue management giant ASM Global has furthered its European expansion by securing the operations of two live event spaces at LX Factory in Lisbon, marking the company’s first venture into Portugal.

The 23,000 square meter site, housed within a converted factory complex in the Alcantara area, offers a variety of independent Portuguese retail concepts, dining options, outdoor bars, live music, cultural events, and art installations.

ASM Global will now oversee operations of the two premier venues, Fabrica XL and Fabrica L, with a standing capacity 2,870. Additionally, ASM Global will manage the associated outdoor bar, terrace, and gallery spaces, providing food and beverages to visitors.

David Arié of Grupo Arié and Jonathan Willén of Europi Property Group, joint venture owners of LX Factory, stated, “We are delighted to announce this exciting partnership for the Events venues within LX Factory. This major milestone aligns with our ongoing investment into the wider LX site. We firmly believe that delivering a high-quality events space will significantly improve LX Factory’s offering for local and international visitors. Working with a globally renowned partner like ASM will help us to deliver that vision.”

Over the past year, ASM Global has expanded its presence in Sweden, entered Finland, and experienced ongoing growth in Italy and Germany.

President of ASM Global Europe, Chris Bray, commented, “We’re proudly solidifying our position as a market leader across Europe. In the past year alone, we’ve continued to expand in Sweden, where we are a market leader; we’ve entered Finland, celebrated ongoing expansion in Italy and Germany, and now, we have a major contract win that brings us to Portugal. This growth is a credit to our fantastic team, which is the best at what they do, and our reputation as the world’s best in venue expertise and management. We have big plans across the UK and Europe, and this latest news marks an exciting next step in that journey.”