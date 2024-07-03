P!nk Cancels Switzerland Show Due To Illness

BERN, Switzerland (CelebrityAccess) — Pop star P!nk was forced to cancel her show in Switzerland on Wednesday on Doctor’s orders.

P!nk was scheduled to perform on Wednesday at Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland as part of her Summer Carnival 2024 tour.

However, in a statement posted to her Instagram account, Pink revealed that the show had been called off, stating, “I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday. I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow.”

“I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel. All tickets will be refunded; please visit @takk_ab_entertainment for more information,” she added.

Pink did not provide additional information about the nature of the health issue that she was facing.

Promoter TAKK AB also announced that the show was canceled due to illness, but did not provide any additional details other than noting that a rescheduled date was not in the cards.

At the time of publication, P!nk is scheduled to return to the stage at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on July 6th.