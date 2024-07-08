Ed Sheeran Announces The Final Dates For His Mathematics Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced his long-running +–=÷× (Mathematics) Tour will officially end in 2025 but not after another round of European stadium shows.

Sheeran shared the news with fans via social media: “Hey guys, so I got something very exciting to tell you: 2025 is the end of the Mathematics tour. I’m doing big shows in Europe and some more that we’re going to announce soon, but, uh, this is it! This is the end, and I hope you like it.”

The final round of European dates kicks off at Madrid’s Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium on May 30, 2025, and is scheduled to wrap at Merkur Spiel Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, on September 9, 2025.

Once Sheeran takes the final bow, he will have played over 130 shows across 5 continents during his extended Mathematics tour.

Sheeran also took the opportunity to tease potential future plans, concluding the tour announcement with the statement, “See you next year. It was time to Stop, but then we can press Play…”