Pyrotechnics Spark A Fire During Odesza’s Concert At The Gorge

QUINCY, WA (CelebrityAccess) — The final show of Odesza’s Finale Tour at the Gorge was cut short on Sunday after a blaze broke out near the venue’s main stage.

Video captured by fans at the concert appears to show a sizeable fire burning on top of a hill near the seating area of the concert venue.

According to a statement from The Gorge, the fire broke out at the end of Odesza’s set and an encore for the show was curtailed and the venue was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported that the fire was sparked by pyrotechnics used during the show but extinguished by the venue’s crew who knocked the blaze down with hoses.

The Gorge Amphitheater ON FIRE! 🔥😱

Seems to have occurred during @odesza Fireworks Last Night 🎆🧨

Fire Department had it under control quickly, no harm to anyone. 😮‍💨

The show was the final night of Odesza’s The Finale Farewell tour and the conclusion of a three-night stand at The Gorge.