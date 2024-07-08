Primary Wave Announces A Catalog Deal With Legedary Songwriter And Musician Keith Forsey

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Primary Wave Music announced the acquisition of key copyrights to some of songwriter and musician Keith Forsey‘s biggest hits.

The deal encompasses songs across film and music, including “What A Feeling,” “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” “Hot Stuff,” “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell,” and more.

The deal covers material he wrote for now iconic films from the 1980s, including Flashdance, The Breakfast Club, Ghostbusters, The NeverEnding Story, Beverly Hills Cop and others.

“It gives me a good feeling to work with a company like Primary Wave, where I know they will respect and take care of the music that I had the good fortune to be able to create with many talented people throughout my career,” Forsey said.

“Keith Forsey’s career as a songwriter, producer, and musician is nothing less than iconic. We are honored and thrilled to be a part of this amazing body of work,” added Primary Wave’s Robin Godfrey Cass.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.