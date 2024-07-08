Fix The Tix Day of Action this Tuesday

(Hypebot) — The Fix The Tix coalition’s Day Of Action is tomorrow, Tuesday, July 9th. The day will harness artists and fans to push Congress to pass comprehensive ticketing reform.

Over 250 major artists already support Fix The Tix, including Billie Eilish, Finneas, Dave Matthews, Cyndi Lauper, Lorde, Sia, Train, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day.

Fix The Tix coalition members include NIVA, NITO, the RIAA, UMG, Bandsintown, Eventbrite, CashOrTrade, A2IM, and two dozen more industry players.

73,000 Fake Tickets in Washington DC

A study of five independent venues in the Washington, D.C. area showed that in 2024, there have already been 73,000 speculative (fake) tickets for those venues listed on resale platforms, totaling an estimated $49 million. This includes speculative tickets on StubHub as recently as last month after the company claimed in April to Reuters that it “does not allow the sale of speculative tickets.”

“The Fix the Tix Day of Action is an important moment for all of us who believe in fair and transparent ticketing,” said Stephen Parker, Executive Director of the National Independent Venue Association. “It’s a time to elevate the voices of fans and artists and harness their power as constituents. This is more than a one-day campaign. It’s a collective cry to protect the integrity of live performance. We urge Congress to listen to the voices of fans and artists and put comprehensive ticketing reform on their list of must-pass legislation in 2024, alongside other critical legislation such as FY 2025 Appropriations and the Farm Bill.”

How To Take Action

The U.S. recently passed The Ticket Act, and the bipartisan Fans First Act is working through the Senate. Tomorrow’s Day Of Action is designed to pressure Congress to finally take action.

All fans and artists are encouraged to sign on to this letter of support, which will be sent to their Senators and Representatives.