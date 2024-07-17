Warner Music Partners With Brazil’s Sua Música

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Brazil announced it has taken a stake in Sua Música Group, the company behind the largest Brazilian music platofrm and the Sua Música digital distributor.

The deal will see Warner partner with Sua Música to expand the international reach of regional Brazilian artists and comes as Warner seeks to bolster its footprint in the region.

The investment will also help Sua Música Group to expand operations in Brazil, including its its music platform in the Northeast and promoting Sua Música Digital. The company already provides management for the digital careers and royalties for more than 1,000 artists across Brazil, including Tarcísio do Acordeon, Vitor Fernandes, Thiago Aquino, Heitor Costa, Japãozin, Evoney Fernandes.

“This is a very important milestone for us as cultural enablers. The combination of Sua Música’s significant presence in regional music with our national reach and global network will amplify the efforts of both companies and offer artists new creative and commercial possibilities and opportunities,” stated This investment will make Warner Music a partner of Sua Música, with the companies combining their efforts to develop regional artists and songwriters.

Leila Oliveira, President, Warner Music Brazil.

João Alquéres, General Director, ADA Brazil added: “This partnership consolidates our presence in Brazil’s Northeast and opens space for the growth of regional genres worldwide. As we have reinforced with our partners, Warner Music can offer a variety of solutions for artists and songwriters at different stages of their careers. Working together with Sua Música demonstrates our ability to operate in various musical genres and different regions of Brazil.”

“The announcement of the investment comes to crown and corroborate an excellent moment for the Sua Música Group in the Brazilian market. We are very proud of this important move. Since the company’s creation, we have always grown with our own capital, and this investment will undoubtedly be very relevant to further accelerate all our business fronts. Warner Music recognized the full potential of our strategy, and we will certainly join forces to grow more rapidly in the national market,” noted Roni Maltz Bin, CEO, Sua Música.