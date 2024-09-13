Shenandoah, Jason Aldean And Luke Bryan Join Forces For “Sunday In The South”

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess)—Grammy, Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Country Music Association (CMA) winning group Shenandoah and country superstars Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan have collaborated to record “Sunday in the South,” which is out today. Released via 8 Track Entertainment, the collaboration is available to stream and download HERE.

With their deep roots in country music and genuine love for the genre, all three artists lend their unique voices to the song. Bryan’s smooth, laid-back style and Aldean’s gritty, powerful delivery complement Shenandoah’s timeless sound, creating a collaboration that celebrates the heart of southern life.

“Recording one of the staples in our set list with a couple of country boys like Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan couldn’t have been a better fit,” says Shenandoah lead singer Marty Raybon. “We are honored that they would be part of such a meaningful song to us. They sure did carry the mail!”

Grammy-winning engineer Noah Gordon produced the star-studded collaboration, and the track was recorded at the historic Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL, home to Shenandoah founding members Raybon and Mike McGuire. Bryan’s vocals are courtesy of Jeff and Jody Stevens, and Aldean’s vocals are courtesy of Mickey Jack Cones.

“Sunday in the South” follows Shenandoah’s new version of their smash hit “Two Dozen Roses” with Luke Combs, which reached #1 on the All Genre iTunes chart and #1 on the Country iTunes chart and amassed over 20 million global streams.