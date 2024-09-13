Kingstar Music Launches Kodex Talent, A Dedicated EDM Agency

HAMBURG, Germany (CelebrityAccess) – Hamburg-based booking agency Kingstar Music announced the launch of a dedicated electronic division that will operate under the banner Kodex Talent.

The new division will be led by veteran agent Suratt Bamrungbhuet, who brings 15 years of experience in the EDM space to his new role.

At launch, Kodex boasts a roster that includes established EDM artists such as Extrawelt, Gregor Tresher, AKA AKA, Carbon, Kaufmann, Maksim Dark, Paula Hilton, and others.

“With their expertise in touring, artist development from club to stadium sizes and as an organizer for several festival formats, Kingstar is the ideal partner as an independent agency to intensively develop my creative ideas and to offer existing and new artists the best service and competence,” Suratt Bamrungbhuet stated.

“With his roster, Suratt complements Kingstar’s already very diverse repertoire. By combining our networks and intensively exchanging know-how from different areas, we create valuable synergies for new projects in order to actively shape the live industry and benefit from each other across the scene,” added Kingstar’s Philipp Merten