Matthew West And Brandon Lake Win Big At ASCAP Christian Music Awards Celebration

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, honored the songwriters and publishers of Christian music’s most-performed songs of the past year at the 47th annual ASCAP Christian Music Awards, an invitation-only celebration in Nashville. Top honors were awarded to the following:

Christian Music Songwriter of the Year : Matthew West

: Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year : Brandon Lake

: Christian Music Song of the Year : “Thank God I Do,” co-written by Nate Ruess and published by Bearvon Music and Warner Chappell Music

This is the sixth ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter of the Year honor for West whose most-performed songs are “Any More,” “Don’t Stop Praying,” “Heaven Changes Everything,” “Never,” “Running Home” and “Strong.” In 2023, West received the ASCAP Golden Note Award for artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones.

The five-time Grammy nominee has released 15 albums, had cuts by Casting Crowns, Amy Grant, Scotty McCreery, and Rascal Flatts among others, and penned six books. West has been nominated for six Dove Awards; his current Don’t Stop Praying Tour runs through November.

ASCAP Christian Songwriter/Artist of the Year Lake penned four most-performed songs including “Fear Is Not My Future,” “Praise,” “Praise You Anywhere” and “Trust in God.” The multi-Grammy-winning artist recently released For the One: A Tour Documentary with Phil Wickham and is currently on his Tear Off the Roof Tour. He has been nominated for 16 Dove Awards including Artist of the Year, Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year, and four in the Song of the Year category. Lake was ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter of the Year in 2023.

“Thank God I Do,” the ASCAP Christian Music Song of the Year, co-written by Nate Ruess and published by Warner Chappell Music and Bearvon Music, was Lauren Daigle’s sixth #1 single, peaking simultaneously at #1 on Billboard’s Christian Airplay and Christian AC Airplay charts as well as their Hot Christian Songs, Christian Streaming Songs, and Christian Digital Song Sales charts. Ruess is a past recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award given by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is a multiple Grammy winner, and has had cuts by Keith Urban, Pink, Halsey, Kesha, Maroon 5, and Ellie Goulding among others.

The ASCAP Christian Music Publisher of the Year Award was presented to Essential Music Publishing. Their most-played songs of the past year are “Any More,” “Don’t Stop Praying,” “Praise,” “Praise You Anywhere,” “Somebody To You,” “Strong,” “These Days,” “Trust in God” and administered titles “Fear Is Not My Future,” “Never,” “Rescue” and “Running Home.” Essential Music Publishing Vice President Jamie Rodgers accepted the award.

Kicking off with a performance from five-time ASCAP Christian Songwriter of the Year Ben Glover, the evening was hosted by ASCAP Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Matthews, Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams, Vice President of Nashville Membership Mike Sistad and Nashville Assistant Vice President, Strategic Services, Kele Currier in front of an audience of acclaimed songwriters, Christian music stars, and standout music industry creatives.

A complete list of ASCAP Christian Music Award winners is available HERE.