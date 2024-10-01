AVA Law Group And Buzbee Law Firm Set To Release Information On Pending Lawsuits Against Sean “Diddy” Combs

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) – The Buzbee Law Firm and the AVA Law Group will hold a press conference today (October 1) at 1 pm CST, at The Buzbee Law Firm Houston Office. At the press conference information will be made available for the first time to the public regarding claims made by victims against Sean “Diddy” Combs and other alleged perpetrators where rape, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation are alleged.

At the conference Lead Counsel Tony Buzbee will release pertinent details regarding cases that will be filed on behalf of what is now well over 100 alleged victims. Details provided at the conference will include information regarding other potential defendants, information about the claimants themselves, where the alleged activity occurred, and what allegedly occurred. Buzbee also intends to share specific compelling stories of victims and take questions.

Also at the conference, Buzbee will discuss the various state laws that apply, the venues where the cases will be filed, and the expected next steps. Further, at the conference, Andrew Van Arsdale, co-counsel and attorney with the AVA Law Group, will publish the Sexual Assault Hotline, 1-800-200-7474 and explain the process when witnesses or victims call that number.

According to Buzbee: “This is an important matter that we intend to aggressively pursue. We will leave no stone unturned to find all potentially liable parties, to include any individual or entity who participated in or benefitted from this egregious behavior. As we do this important work, we ask that the public understand it is very difficult and takes an incredible amount of courage for victims to come forward. I ask that we treat these brave individuals with the dignity and compassion that they deserve as they go through this trying time. Further, I’m also asking that if you have been victimized, or are a witness to the alleged behavior, please come forward. Your identify will remain confidential at this time.”