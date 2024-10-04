City of Waco Names ASM Global To Manage Waco Convention Center

WACO, TX (CelebrityAccess) – The City of Waco has selected ASM Global, the world’s No. 1 development, full-service venue, and live-events company, to operate the Waco Convention Center, a vital hub of events, tourism, and economic activity in the heart of Texas. The 10-year contract starts Dec. 1, 2025.

ASM Global will be responsible for all aspects of Waco Convention Center’s operations, including event management, sales and marketing, customer service, and facility maintenance. The center will be joining the company’s global convention and conference portfolio, the largest in North America and worldwide, bringing excellence in venue management, innovative programming and new economic opportunities to the region.

“We are excited to partner with ASM Global, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and community engagement,” said Bradley Ford, Waco city manager. “This collaboration will allow us to leverage ASM Global’s expertise to enhance the visitor experience, attract more events and drive economic growth in Waco.”

Dan Hoffend, ASM Global’s executive vice president, of convention centers, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the City of Waco and bring our innovative approach to Waco Convention Center. We are committed to introducing Waco to new customers while enhancing the service for our valued attendees. By elevating the customer experience, we aim to showcase Waco’s unique blend of culture, history, and economic potential, positioning the convention center as a premier event destination.”

Waco Convention Center features 144,000 sq. ft. of space, including a 33,300 square-foot exhibit hall, a 15,000 square-foot exhibit hall, a 13,818 square-foot ballroom, and can be subdivided into 26 breakout spaces. Steps away from the downtown entertainment district packed with local flavor, it is also close to the famous Magnolia Market, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the historic Waco Suspension Bridge over the Brazos River.

The transition to ASM Global management is expected to occur smoothly without disruption to scheduled events and will occur over the next few months. The City of Waco and ASM Global are committed to ensuring a seamless transition, with a focus on delivering the highest-quality visitor experience.