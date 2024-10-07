Dolly Parton Announces Christmas Book Featuring French Bulldog, Billy The Kid

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Penguin Young Readers has published Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Comes Home For Christmas, a new, standalone sequel to Parton’s New York Times bestselling picture book, Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes It Big. Featuring Dolly’s beloved god-dog and inspired by her song “Comin’ Home for Christmas”, this hilarious and heart-warming tale about the true meaning of Christmas follows Billy the Kid, a French bulldog who has everything he could ever want: a place in Nashville, a great band, and even a cross-country tour. But when Billy’s band is scheduled to perform at Barkafeller Center on Christmas Day, he must decide what matters to him most: fame or family?

Dolly Parton’s Billy The Kid Comes Home For Christmas is also available as an audiobook, read by Parton.

“I always love celebrating Christmas with my family and of course my god-dog Billy,” said Parton. “Since he’s a big star now, he deserves his own holiday special! Using my ‘Comin’ Home for Christmas’ lyrics, I wanted to tell a story about the importance of family and friends, especially during the holidays. I hope this is a book families will be excited to read every year for Christmas.”

Parton’s previous children’s books include Coat Of Many Colors (1994) and I Am A Rainbow (2009). In 2023, Parton introduced the beloved new character Billy the Kid, inspired by her favorite god-dog, in Billy the Kid Makes It Big. The book was an instant New York Times bestseller.

Francesco Sedita, President of Penguin Workshop said, “Dolly is making sure that her beloved God-Dog Billy will never have a ‘Hard Candy Christmas’. This book is pure holiday joy, and we hope that families will enjoy it for generations to come.”