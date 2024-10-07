Dude Perfect Announces 2025 Hero World Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Prepare for an exciting blend of sports, comedy, and incredible stunts as TPR., a leading independent promoter of live entertainment, unveils the Dude Perfect Hero World Tour for 2025! The tour will kick off July 2, 2025, in Colorado Springs, CO at The Broadmoor World Arena and will span 26 major cities in North America, United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Having garnered numerous accolades, including the YouTube Diamond Play Button for surpassing 10 million subscribers, multiple Streamy Awards, and nominations at the Kids’ Choice Awards, Dude Perfect — Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and twins Coby and Cory Cotton — captivates their audiences on tour with their iconic trick shots, hilarious challenges, and engaging audience participation, making every performance a unique experience. Fans get to enjoy behind-the-scenes stories and exclusive content that give a fun peek into the group’s creative journey.

“We can’t WAIT to get back out on the road and in front of our fans for the Hero World Tour! The stunts and battles are bigger than ever and with new cities across the US, UK, and Ireland, you definitely don’t want to miss it!” said Coby.

“I’ve been training for this tour all offseason and can’t wait to battle it out with the other dudes and hang with our fans in each city. We’re really taking things to the next level in 2025!” said Toney.

“It’s such an honor to bring Dude Perfect’s brand of family-friendly action, antics, and humor to cities across the country,” said Brian Reese, VP – Produced Content at TPR. and ‘Hero World Tour’ Producer. “The Dudes’ singular focus in creating safe, accessible, AND fun content for families is second to none, and we’re so grateful to help bring it to life in the live event space.”

Dude Perfect fans can receive exclusive pre-sale tickets starting Monday, October 7th, 2024, at noon local time. Ticketmaster and venue pre-sales will kick off on Tuesday, October 8th, with public ticket sales beginning Wednesday, October 9th, at 10 AM local time.