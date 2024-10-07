Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Dude Perfect Announces 2025 Hero World Tour

Dude Perfect
Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
22 0

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Prepare for an exciting blend of sports, comedy, and incredible stunts as TPR., a leading independent promoter of live entertainment, unveils the Dude Perfect Hero World Tour for 2025! The tour will kick off July 2, 2025, in Colorado Springs, CO at The Broadmoor World Arena and will span 26 major cities in North America,  United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Having garnered numerous accolades, including the YouTube Diamond Play Button for surpassing 10 million subscribers, multiple Streamy Awards, and nominations at the Kids’ Choice Awards, Dude Perfect — Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and twins Coby and Cory Cotton — captivates their audiences on tour with their iconic trick shots, hilarious challenges, and engaging audience participation, making every performance a unique experience. Fans get to enjoy behind-the-scenes stories and exclusive content that give a fun peek into the group’s creative journey.

“We can’t WAIT to get back out on the road and in front of our fans for the Hero World Tour! The stunts and battles are bigger than ever and with new cities across the US, UK, and Ireland, you definitely don’t want to miss it!” said Coby.

“I’ve been training for this tour all offseason and can’t wait to battle it out with the other dudes and hang with our fans in each city. We’re really taking things to the next level in 2025!” said Toney.

“It’s such an honor to bring Dude Perfect’s brand of family-friendly action, antics, and humor to cities across the country,” said Brian Reese, VP – Produced Content at TPR. and ‘Hero World Tour’ Producer. “The Dudes’ singular focus in creating safe, accessible, AND fun content for families is second to none, and we’re so grateful to help bring it to life in the live event space.”

Dude Perfect fans can receive exclusive pre-sale tickets starting Monday, October 7th, 2024, at noon local time. Ticketmaster and venue pre-sales will kick off on Tuesday, October 8th, with public ticket sales beginning Wednesday, October 9th, at 10 AM local time.

DUDE PERFECT HERO WORLD TOUR
DATE CITY VENUE
Wed, Jul 02, 2025 Colorado Springs, CO The Broadmoor World Arena
Thurs, Jul 03, 2025 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center
Wed, Jul 09, 2025 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
Thurd, Jul 10, 2025 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Fri, Jul 11, 2025 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
Sat, Jul 12, 2025 St. Charles, MO The Family Arena
Sun, Jul 13, 2025 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Thurs, Jul 17, 2025 Orlando, FL Kia Center
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena
Sat, Jul 19, 2025 Winston-Salem, NC LJVM Coliseum
Sun, Jul 20, 2025 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena At The BJCC
Thurs, Jul 24, 2025 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center
Fri, Jul 25, 2025 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena
Sat, Jul 26, 2025 Worcester, MA DCU Center
Sun, Jul 27, 2025 Reading, PA Santander Arena
Wed, Jul 30, 2025 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Thurs, Jul 31, 2025 Hoffman Estates, IL NOW Arena
Fri, Aug 01, 2025 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sat, Aug 02, 2025 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Sun, Aug 03, 2025 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Thurs, Sept 11, 2025 Belfast, NI SSE Arena
Friday, Sept 12, 2025 Dublin, IE 3Arena
Mon, Sept 15, 2025 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
Tues, Sept 16, 2025 Manchester, UK Co-Op Live
Fri, Sept 19, 2025 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena
Mon, Sept 22, 2025 London, UK The O2
