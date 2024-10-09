JJ Grey And Mofro Announce 2025 Olustee World Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Today, JJ Grey & Mofro have announced dates for their 2025 Olustee World Tour, with U.S. performances across Texas, the Southwest, and the West Coast in January 2025. The band then plays throughout Europe and the United Kingdom in February and March.

Tickets for all US dates go on sale on Friday (October 11) at 10:00 am local time. Artist presale begins on Wednesday (October 8) at 10:00 am local time and ends October 10 at 10:00 pm local time (code: WONDERLAND). Tickets for European and UK dates are already on sale.

Released in February 2024 and produced by Grey, Olustee finds the North Florida-born and bred Grey singing his personal stories with universal themes of redemption, rebirth, hard luck, and inner peace. With his music, Grey also celebrates good times with lifelong friends, often mixing the carnal with the cerebral in the very same song. Fueled by his vividly detailed, timeless originals, spun from his own life and experiences in the Northern Florida swampland, Grey’s gritty baritone drips with honest passion and testifies with a preacher’s foot-pounding fervor.

Grey, speaking of the upcoming tour, is excited to get started, saying, “Took long enough but it’s coming! Finally going to get our behinds out there to Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and the West Coast to do that Olustee thang! Can’t wait!”

2025 Olustee Tour U.S. Dates:

Jan 16 – Houston, TX at House Of Blues with Andy Frasco (Duo)

Jan 17 – Austin, TX at ACL Live at the Moody Theater with Andy Frasco (Duo)

Jan 18 – Dallas, TX at House of Blues with Andy Frasco (Duo)

Jan 19 – Fort Worth, TX at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall with Andy Frasco (Duo)

Jan 22 – Scottsdale, AZ at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts with Andy Frasco (Duo)

Jan 23 – Tucson, AZ at Fox Tucson Theatre with Andy Frasco (Duo)

Jan 24 – Ventura, CA at The Majestic Ventura Theater with Andy Frasco (Duo)

Jan 25 – Oakland, CA at Fox Theater with Andy Frasco (Duo)

Jan 26 – Stateline, NV at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe with Andy Frasco (Duo)

Jan 29 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot

Jan 30 – Grand Junction, CO at Avalon Theatre

Jan 31 – Beaver Creek, CO at Vilar Performing Arts Center

Feb 1 – Denver, CO at Mission Ballroom with Lucero

2025 Olustee Tour European And UK Dates:

Feb 11 – Paris, France, Café de la Danse

Feb 12 – Brussels, Belgium, La Madeleine

Feb 14 – Worpswede, Germany, Music Hall Worpswede e.V.

Feb 15 – Groningen, Netherlands, De Oosterpoort

Feb 16 – Utrecht, Netherlands at TivoliVredenburg

Feb 18 – Aschaffenburg, Germany at Colos-Saal

Feb 19 – Hamburg, Germany at Übel & Gefährlich

Feb 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Hotel Cecil

Feb 22 – Stockholm, Sweden at Nalen

Feb 23 – Gothenburg, Sweden at Valand

Feb 24 – Malmö, Sweden at Babel

Feb 26 – Berlin, Germany at FRANNZ Club

Feb 27 – Prague, Czech Republic at Lucerna Music Bar

Mar 1 – Rubigen, Switzerland at Mühle Hunziken

Mar 2 – Cologne, Germany at Kantine

Mar 5 – Brighton, UK at Concorde 2

Mar 6 – London, UK at Islington Assembly

Mar 8 – Manchester, UK at Band On The Wall

Mar 9 – Glasgow, UK at Òran Mór

Mar 11 – Dublin, Ireland at Whelan’s