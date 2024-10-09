Sportpaleis Antwerpen To Get Major Upgrades And New Name

ANTWERP (vip-booking) – Sportpaleis in Antwerp has announced a new partnership with AFAS Software, marking the start of a significant transformation for the iconic venue.

Over the next decade, the collaboration aims to enhance the experience for both visitors and performers, with planned improvements including a new backstage area and additional experience spaces.

According to Jan Van Esbroeck, managing director of Be•at, which operates Sportpaleis, “In recent years, we have made innovative upgrades step by step through small adjustments.

We now have the opportunity to make major improvements to Sportpaleis, thanks in large part to the momentum created by the Oosterweel project. The collaboration with AFAS Software brings us much closer to a future where we prepare Sportpaleis for many more successful years. Our aim is to have everything completed by 2033 so that the 100th anniversary of the ‘new Sportpaleis’ will be a symbolic and proud moment.”

AFAS Software’s director, Machiel den Dekker, highlighted the alignment of this partnership with the company’s commitment to innovation. “The renewal of Sportpaleis aligns perfectly with our DNA of innovation. This partnership with be•at marks the start of a fantastic new era where we will elevate the concert experience to the next level.”

The announcement of this partnership coincides with AFAS Software’s 15th anniversary, strengthening its ties with Belgium.

As part of the agreement, Sportpaleis will undergo a rebranding, and the public is invited to submit suggestions for the venue’s new name via the Sportpaleis website.

The new name will be revealed before the partnership officially takes effect in September 2025.