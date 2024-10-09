98 Degrees Announce XOXO Entertainment Partnership And Fall Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – 98 Degrees is back with new music, a Fall Tour, and a new record label partnership with XOXO Entertainment. The iconic boy band, consisting of Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre, will open their Fall Tour on October 16 in Midland, TX, at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. Their new single, the soulful ballad “Got U,” will be available everywhere on November 15. The group has re-recorded a selection of their classic hits, along with new music, for Full Circle, which will be released in January 2025.

The group, managed by the legendary Johnny Wright and Joe Lilak of Wright Entertainment Group and represented by Seth Shomes and Jordan Dempsey of Day After Day Productions for live engagements, has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and achieved four Top 5 Billboard radio singles. Their hits include “The Hardest Thing,” “I Do, Cherish You,” “Because of You,” and the number one hit single featuring Mariah Carey, “Thank God I Found You.”

98 Degrees stated, “We are thrilled and excited to be finally releasing a new album for the first time in a long time. We hope our fans will enjoy the new songs as much as we did recording them. As always, we’re thankful to our fans for giving us the opportunity to live our dream!”

Adam H. Hurstfield, CEO of XOXO Entertainment and Multi-Platinum Producer, shared,“We are beyond excited to welcome 98 Degrees to the XOXO Entertainment family. Their legacy as one of the most iconic boybands in history, combined with their timeless sound and undeniable impact on pop music, makes this partnership a perfect fit. We can’t wait to bring fans a new era of music and unforgettable experiences with this legendary group.”

98 Degrees is a Grammy-nominated vocal group that has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and achieved gold or platinum status in over 60 countries. Their first Christmas album, 98 Degrees This Christmas, has sold over two million copies and is widely recognized as one of the most successful holiday albums ever. The group has collaborated with musical icons, including Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross, and Usher.

For ticket information and tour locations, please visit the official website HERE.