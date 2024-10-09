AEG Owned Ticketing Company AXS Expands Into Germany

GERMANY (CelebrityAccess) – AEG-owned ticketing company AXS is making a significant move into Germany by securing a deal to provide primary ticketing services for two major venues: Berlin’s Uber Arena (formerly Mercedes-Benz Arena) and Hamburg’s Barclays Arena. These venues, which host a combined 400 events annually, will see AXS handle premium and suite tickets through its suite management and access control platforms.

The partnership with AEG Germany’s Premium Sales Team marks AXS’s growing presence in the region. In addition to Germany, AXS operates in the UK, Sweden, Japan, and Australia. Notable UK clients include The O2 Arena, OVO Arena Wembley, BST Hyde Park, and All Points East.

AXS International President Blaine Legere expressed enthusiasm about entering the German market, stating, “There is no better way to kick-start our business in Germany than by bringing our industry-leading suite management and access control platform to these two world-class venues.” AEG Germany COO & CFO Jan Kienappel added, “The platform will improve our service and enhance our marketing capabilities in that segment, which sets us up to further grow our business.”