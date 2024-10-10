Disturbed Announce The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The rock band Disturbed announced plans for a North American tour marking the 25th anniversary of their career-defining 2000 album, The Sickness.
The 34-date The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour will kick off on February 25th at Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, ID and closing out at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 17th.
For each show, Disturbed will perform the entirety of their debut album The Sickness, along with a selection of fan favorite hits.
The first half of the tour will feature support from special guests Three Days Grace, featuring the return of original singer Adam Gontier, and opener Sevendust, and the second half will feature special guests Daughtry with opener Nothing More.
Disturbed The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour
Feb 25 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena
Feb 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Mar 02 Saint Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Mar 04 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Mar 06 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Mar 08 Chicago, IL United Center
Mar 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Mar 12 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Mar 14 Boston, MA TD Garden
Mar 17 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Mar 19 Montreal, QC Centre Bell
Mar 21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Mar 29 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Mar 31 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Apr 02 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Apr 04 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Apr 05 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Apr 07 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Apr 09 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Apr 12 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Apr 14 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center
Apr 16 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Apr 18 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena
Apr 23 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena
Apr 25 San Antonio, TX Front Bank Center
Apr 26 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
Apr 28 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
May 05 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
May 07 Portland, OR Moda Center
May 09 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
May 10 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
May 13 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
May 15 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
May 17 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena