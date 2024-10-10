Disturbed Announce The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The rock band Disturbed announced plans for a North American tour marking the 25th anniversary of their career-defining 2000 album, The Sickness.

The 34-date The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour will kick off on February 25th at Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, ID and closing out at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 17th.

For each show, Disturbed will perform the entirety of their debut album The Sickness, along with a selection of fan favorite hits.

The first half of the tour will feature support from special guests Three Days Grace, featuring the return of original singer Adam Gontier, and opener Sevendust, and the second half will feature special guests Daughtry with opener Nothing More.

Disturbed The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour

Feb 25 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena

Feb 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Mar 02 Saint Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Mar 04 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Mar 06 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Mar 08 Chicago, IL United Center

Mar 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Mar 12 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Mar 14 Boston, MA TD Garden

Mar 17 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Mar 19 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

Mar 21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Mar 29 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Mar 31 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Apr 02 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Apr 04 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Apr 05 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Apr 07 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Apr 09 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Apr 12 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Apr 14 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center

Apr 16 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Apr 18 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena

Apr 23 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

Apr 25 San Antonio, TX Front Bank Center

Apr 26 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Apr 28 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

May 05 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

May 07 Portland, OR Moda Center

May 09 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

May 10 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

May 13 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

May 15 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

May 17 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena