Babyface To Headline Miracles for Kids’ 20th Anniversary Gala

DANA POINT, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Miracles for Kids announced it will host its 20th Anniversary Gala at the Waldorf Astoria in Dana Point, California on October 12th with a headline performance by Grammy-winning recording artist Babyface.

According to the organization, Babyface has concocted a custom set exclusively for the performance, underscoring his commitment to supporting Miracles for Kids and their efforts to support critically ill children and their families.

“I’m honored to be part of such a special night celebrating Miracles for Kids’ 20th Anniversary,” states Kenny Edmonds, known to his fans as Babyface, co-founder of the legendary record label LaFace. “Miracles for Kids has a way of creating real-life miracles for families in need, and it’s a privilege to return to their stage and perform for such an important cause. Helping these families feels like being part of something bigger, something life-changing.”

“This year marks two decades of impact in the community, and we are beyond thrilled to welcome Babyface back to our stage. He first performed for us in 2015, and it’s wonderful to have him again for this full-circle celebratory moment. We are grateful to everyone, especially our sponsors, who have made this event possible,” added Autumn Strier, co-founder & CEO of Miracles for Kids.

Along with a performance from Babyface, the gala will also feature both a silent and a live auction featuring more than 180 items, including a 7-10 night stay for six at St. James’s Club in Antigua, a Napa Valley wine tour for eight with private air and accommodations, tickets to LA Rams and Las Vegas Raiders games, and a g 20-carat diamond set from Happy Jewelers valued at $30,000.

The evening will be emceed by Manny Streetz Guevara, an actor, songwriter, and radio personality currently heard on iHeart Radio and 104.3 MYFM in Los Angeles.