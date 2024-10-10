Ash Bowers Named President At Wide Open Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Recording artist, songwriter, and music industry vet Ash Bowers has been announced as the new President of the independent publisher, Wide Open Music.

In his new role of President, Bowers will oversee Wide Open’s roster of 10 songwriters at the growing company.

Bowers, who began his career as a recording artist, transitioned to songwriter and producer, launching Wide Open Music, a publishing and management venture with his friend Steve Williams in 2013.

“I’m excited to jump back into this 100%,” said Ash. “Finding and developing new talent is my favorite part of this business, and I can’t wait to see how God’s going to use me to connect the dots with the incredible roster of artists and songwriters we have at Wide Open.”