Spirit Music Group Forms Creative JV With Grammy Winning Songwriter/Producer Autumn Rowe; Signs Mira Housey

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Spirit Music Group has formed a creative joint venture with multi-platinum songwriter/producer Autumn Rowe, establishing Honest Songs Music & Lyrics. Rowe has collaborated with many of music’s biggest names, including Dua Lipa, Diana Ross, Pitbull, Zendaya, Ava Max, FKA Twigs and Leona Lewis. Rowe won Album of the Year at the 64th Grammy Awards for her extensive writing and producing work on Jon Batiste’s album We Are and she was also nominated in the prestigious Record of the Year category with the single “Freedom.” Through the JV deal, Rowe and Spirit Music Group have signed songwriter/producer/recording artist Mira Housey to a worldwide publishing deal. Rowe is also a Spirit Music Group songwriter with a worldwide publishing agreement in 2023.

Housey is a songwriter, producer, recording artist, and classical piano prodigy from Michigan. She joined Shangri La Studios in Malibu while posting song challenges and production videos on social media. After gaining viral attention for her work on various platforms, she began producing and releasing music for artists. She has garnered over 30 million streams and 100 million views and writes for an array of artists including Jake Clark, Laura Marano, Lauv, Dasha, Matt Hansen, Alex Sampson, Faouzia, and more. She has also written with superstar songwriters including Rowe, Shane Stevens, Tommy Brown (PKA TBHits), and others. Housey’s song “hold the applause” reached 15,000 pre-saves and charted on iTunes and YouTube. She has a knack for clever wordplay, and thanks to her award-winning piano skills her signature sound is “cinematic pop.” Housey uses her platform to bring awareness and fundraising to medical research.

“As soon as Autumn brought Mira Housey to our attention, we were sold!” said Frank Rogers, Chief Creative Officer, Spirit Music Group. “Mira brings a combination of musicality, lyric crafting and hit production chops that you don’t see very often. She is talented, driven and a joy to be around. The sky truly is the limit for Mira and Spirit Music is thrilled to partner with her.”

“It’s taken me a long time to get here but this has been a big dream to have my own JV,” said Rowe. “I was introduced to Spirit through our A&R Nancy Matalon and this felt like the perfect fit for me to grow with as a publisher and writer. Mira is the dream signing as she is a triple threat. I look forward to supporting Mira as she becomes a powerful creative in this industry.”

“With Autumn, Spirit, and Nancy by my side, I have finally found the right team that understands what I’m trying to accomplish,” said Housey. “I am honored to be taking this next step of my career with such an esteemed force in the industry. Autumn is a catalyst for positive change, and in so many ways embodies the woman and creative I want to be. I can’t imagine doing this with anyone else.”

Rowe is a leading writer, producer, and advocate for songwriter’s rights. In addition to co-writing five of the 13 tracks on Batiste’s GRAMMY-winning album We Are, Rowe’s songwriting hits also include Alexis Jordan’s “Happiness,” which served as the official song of the FIFA World Cup and resurged in popularity after going viral on TikTok. Most recently, she collaborated with the multi-GRAMMY award winner and 2023 Polar Music Prize recipient, Angélique Kidjo, and Afrobeats superstar Davido for their smash single “JOY” which entered the Nigerian National Airplay charts at #7 and boasts a Top 20 position in South Africa’s Airplay charts. Rowe also recently collaborated with Andy Grammer on “Magic” for his new album Monster. A celebrated vocal coach, Rowe has also appeared on The X Factor and on America’s Got Talent, where she served as the show’s only vocal coach for five years. She is also a talented DJ who studied at Scratch Academy.

In addition to her work as a creator, Rowe has become a prominent player in the fight for songwriter’s rights against the rapidly changing media landscape. She serves on the board of Songwriters of North America (SONA), where she sits on several committees. During the pandemic, Rowe co-founded and became co-director of the Songwriter Fund, a nonprofit enterprise that provides emergency relief grants to songwriters affected by COVID-19. The Fund has raised and distributed more than $500,000 in such grants to date.

Rowe has worked with the Recording Academy community to help advance the causes of musicians. At the Grammys on the Hill awards, Rowe lobbied extensively for songwriters’ rights with members of Congress. Rowe was also a group leader for the Recording Academy’s District Advocate Day. In the Copyright Royalty Board trial, Rowe served as a key witness, sharing her personal story as a songwriter, and aided in securing a landmark ruling in favor of fairer compensation for songwriters. For her advocacy for women in music, Autumn was appointed a Spotify Songwriter Equal Ambassador. Rowe has also devoted her advocacy to fighting antisemitism and racism. She received an Ambassador of Peace Award from the Creative Community for Peace for her activism in these areas. She is an executive board member of The Black-Jewish Entertainment Alliance (BJEA).

When Rowe isn’t busy in the studio, she spends her time volunteering as a Grammy U mentor. She has also lectured at Berklee School of Music and Stargate’s music schools LAAMP in LA and LIMPI in Norway. She recently launched a mentorship program with BMG and SONA called “Ask the Insider,” which matches industry experts and mentees.

Housey is managed by Caleb Micah of Ninety8 Management and Rowe is managed by Cory Litwin of Range Media Partners.