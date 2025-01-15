Janet Jackson Announces Extension Of Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Following her sold-out residency debut over New Year’s Week, five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Janet Jackson announced today a six-show extension of JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Jackson will return to the stage this Spring on May 21, 24, 25, 28, 30 & 31, 2025. Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public this Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at 10 am PT on AXS.com.

“There’s no better way to kick off the New Year than with the return of Janet Jackson in her exclusive residency at the award-winning Resorts World Theatre,” said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President, AEG Presents Las Vegas, via a press release.” “Having the opportunity to experience Janet cap off 2024 with back-to-back performances of her iconic hits over New Year’s Week was an unforgettable experience for her fans, and we look forward to having her showcase her unparalleled talents in a total of 12 more performances through this May.”

Jackson closed out 2024 on an unforgettable high note for fans, making her sold-out debut at the 5,000-seat theatre. Each performance is packed with the electric high-energy and chart-topping hits that the megastar is famous for, including iconic hits and deep cuts from her decades-long career like “Control,” “All For You,” and “Together Again,” among others, complemented by dazzling wardrobe moments created by Thom Browne. Jackson will return to the stage in Feb. 2025 for a six-show run, including Valentine’s Day, before returning for her all-new dates in May 2025.

2025 show dates on sale now include:

• February 2025: 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

Jackson’s May 2025 show dates will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at 10 am PT, including:

• May 2025: 21, 24, 25, 28, 30, 31