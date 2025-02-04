2025 Is Poised To Be A Record Year For Danish Promoters

(VIP-NEWS) – A new forecast from the analysis institute Voxmeter suggests that 2025 will be a strong year for the Danish festival and concert Promoters. However, economic challenges still loom.

According to the report, more people are planning to attend concerts and festivals in 2025. The forecast, conducted for Dansk Live, indicates a growing number of respondents naming specific venues or festivals they wish to visit.

Based on data from December 2024, Voxmeter’s analysis shows that 72% of respondents want to attend one or more concert venues—an increase of three percentage points from 2023. Similarly, 58% plan to visit a festival, marking a significant seven-percentage-point rise.

Figures from Statistics Denmark also show an increase in concert and festival attendance, with total visitors rising from 2.39 million in 2022 to 2.47 million in 2023. Additionally, Danske Bank’s latest consumer analysis highlights strong spending at concert venues in 2024, with a 26% rise compared to the previous year.

If Statistics Denmark’s numbers from 2023 are adjusted according to Voxmeter’s projected interest increase, Danish concerts and festivals could set a record in 2025, with an estimated 2.65 million attendees.

The trend aligns with reports from Dansk Live members. While festivals are experiencing strong ticket sales—some already sold out—many concert venues initially struggled post-pandemic and during the energy crisis. However, the situation improved in 2024, with many reporting solid ticket sales, sometimes exceeding expectations.

Dansk Live director Esben Marcher is optimistic:

“Many of our members report strong ticket sales, both for festivals and concert venues that previously struggled after COVID-19 and the energy crisis. Overall, Danes are spending more on experiences, and it’s great to see that concerts and festivals remain a priority for 2025.”

Rising costs pose a challenge

Despite the ticket sale growth, higher costs in production and operations, along with increased artist fees, are straining organizers` budgets.

“The market is still financially unbalanced after two years of cancellations. With rising demand for concert and festival tickets, there is also higher demand for equipment and artists, naturally driving up costs. Many organizers face financial uncertainty, and while audience support is strong, careful budgeting remains essential,” says Marcher.