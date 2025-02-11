WMG Completes Africori Acquisition, Yoel Kenan To Continue As CEO

JOHANNESBURG, SA (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Group (WMG) has announced the completion of its full acquisition of Africori, the independent African music distributor representing more than 7,000 artists.

Following the acquisition, Africori will continue to operate as a standalone business, with CEO Yoel Kenan remaining in his role and reporting to Temi Adeniji, Managing Director of Warner Music Africa.

Additionally, WMG and Africori will synchronize operations, enabling Africori artists and songs to benefit from WMG’s global network.

WMG first took a stake in Africori in 2020, granting the label group access to Africori’s catalog and A&R team while establishing a foothold in African music markets. In 2022, WMG acquired a majority stake in Africori as part of a broader deal that led to the full acquisition of the company.

“We’ve had an incredibly successful few years partnering with Temi Adeniji and Warner Music. From the beginning of the venture, our shared vision of connecting African music with fans worldwide was evident. The Africori team looks forward to working with the entire Warner Music family as we discover, develop, and elevate the next generation of talent from across the continent,” said Yoel Kenan, CEO of Africori.

“Today marks a landmark moment in our evolution in Africa. Over the past four years, we’ve demonstrated that strategic investment, synergies, and collaboration create value for artists while also fueling the entrepreneurial spirit of a local partner. We’ve helped Africori artists break into the global market, securing international remixes and trend-driven cross-collaborations that have elevated their careers,” added Temi Adeniji, Managing Director of Warner Music Africa.