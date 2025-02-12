Jack White Offers $20 Tix To Students For Sold Out Shows

(Hypebot) — Jack White offers $20 tickets at every stop on his sold out No Name Tour.

“For every stop on the No Name Tour, a limited number of student tickets will be available to purchase in-person only at each venue’s box office on show day,” White posted on Instagram. “These tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis with a valid student ID (1 ticket per student ID). Visit your local venue’s website for more info.”

Unconventional ‘No Name’ Rollout

In July of last year, White surprised fans by releasing his latest album, “No Name” with a distinct lack of fanfare. Unwitting shoppers at his Third Man Records retail outlets in Detroit, London, and Nashville found an unmarked copy of the album slipped into their bags at checkout

Then in August, White took to social media to reveal tour plans that were almost as cryptic as the record release.

“We won’t be announcing dates in advance so much, we will be mostly playing smalll (sic) clubs, back yard fetes, and a few festivals here and there to help pay for expenses,” said White. “Shows will be announced as close to the show date as possible, some shows we won’t even decide to do until that morning,” he added.

In December, White announced a more conventional string of No Name Tour dates in Europe and the US. Now White is offering $20 student tickets to the virtually old out tour.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of the Skyline Artists Agency