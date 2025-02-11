The Doobie Brothers Announce U.S. Walk This Road Tour Dates

(CelebrityAccess) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Dooby Brothers announced plans for a summer tour, hitting amphitheaters and performing arts centers across the Eastern U.S.

The Walk This Road Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Detroit on August 4th and includes shows in New York, Boston, Chicago and Toronto, with more dates to be announced.

The tour will feature the reunited Doobie Brothers lineup of Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, John McFee and Michael McDonald who will be touring in support of their forthcoming studio album, Walk This Road.

“We’re so looking forward to the 2025 Summer tour!” Patrick Simmons said on behalf of The Doobie Brothers. “We’ll be celebrating the release of our new album WALK THIS ROAD and we’re excited to be performing new songs from the record. We’ll warm up with shows in the UK and Ireland then hit the road back in the good old USA. Can’t wait to see you all and bring some new music to our fans. Having The Coral Reefer Band on board with us at these shows really makes this a special experience for the audience and all of us. Doobies and Reefers, hmm… sounds like a perfect match!”

Joining the Doobie Brothers for the tour, will be the legendary Coral Reef Band, the former touring band of the late rock icon Jimmy Buffett.

WALK THIS ROAD TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

8.4.25 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8.6.25 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

8.7.25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8.9.25 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8.10.25 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach

8.12.25 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

8.13.25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8.15.25 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

8.17.25 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

8.18.25 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

9.4.25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

9.5.25 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

9.9.25 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

9.10.25 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheater

9.12.25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

9.13.25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

9.15.25 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheatre

9.17.25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9.18.25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage