Today Is The Last Chance To Participate In The NIVA ‘State Of Live’ Survey

(Hypebot) — Today Wednesday March 5th is the last day for independent venues, festivals and promoters to take the landmark NIVA State of Live survey, the first ever economic study of the U.S. independent live sector.

NIVA extended the dealing to March 5, and there will be no more extensions so that the survey findings can be shared at the NIVA conference this summer,

Indie venues, festivals, promoters and touring artists are struggling under increased corporate competition and rising costs. But while good data exists in the UK and Australia, only empirical evidence has backed truth that anyone involved in music in the U.S. knows: it’s harder than ever to turn even a tiny profit in live music.

All independent live event entities regardless of size, tax-status, or location are urged to take part in the State of Live survey now through March 5, 2025 here.