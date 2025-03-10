Germany’s Rock Am Ring Sells Out In Record Time For 2025

NÜRBURGRING, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Rock Am Ring festival, one of Europe’s largest and longest-running music festivals, announced that more than 90,000 tickets for the 2025 edition of the event have fully sold out in record time.

“We say thank you – never before has the festival at the Nürburgring sold out so early with 90,000 tickets. Camping tickets are of course still available for anyone who doesn’t have one yet. We look forward to seeing you,” organizers announced

The fest, which debuted in 1985traditionally takes place at the Nürburgring, a renowned motorsport race track in the Eifel mountains, and for 2025, will take place from June 6-8.

This year, the festival features a roster of headliners that include The Prodigy, K.I.Z, and Bring Me The Horizon, Slipknot, Rise Against, Sleep Token, and Korn, among others.

The lineup also includes punk and rock stalwarts such as A Day To Remember, Weezer, Biffy Clyro, A Bullet For My Valentine, Spiritbox, Idles, Powerwolf, and more.